Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC Acquires Shares of 48,501 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 48,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000. Arista Networks accounts for 3.5% of Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12,994.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 357,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,266.72. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,001 shares of company stock valued at $48,220,031. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.