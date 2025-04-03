Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,733 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 123% compared to the average volume of 2,575 put options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBT. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 227,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 161,610 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,958.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $3,210,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

