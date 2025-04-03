Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,733 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 123% compared to the average volume of 2,575 put options.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBT. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 227,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 161,610 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,958.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $3,210,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.98.
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.
