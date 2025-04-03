StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. Cfra Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 124.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

