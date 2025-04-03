STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.08), with a volume of 21686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.10).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

STV Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 211.61. The firm has a market cap of £74.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00.

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STV Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STV Group plc will post 30.3860523 earnings per share for the current year.

STV Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.10%.

STV Group Company Profile

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

Further Reading

