Summit Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after buying an additional 6,795,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,249,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,271,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 541,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 331,536 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $88.16 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 144.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 514.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. The trade was a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,737.92. The trade was a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,848 shares of company stock worth $23,418,519. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.