Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total transaction of $749,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,661.60. The trade was a 29.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $172.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $146.75 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

