The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The GEO Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GEO opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $36.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,685,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 239,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 191,510 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

