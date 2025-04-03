Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $489.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.