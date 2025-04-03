TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $494.91 million and $53.76 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,797.66 or 0.99967409 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81,336.21 or 0.99403467 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
TrueUSD Token Profile
TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,516,083 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
