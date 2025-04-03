Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Invests $487,000 in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $404.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

