Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

VGIT stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

