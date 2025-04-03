Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average of $111.27. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Vertiv by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,417.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

