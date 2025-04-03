Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 838,262 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,694,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of SiriusPoint worth $175,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPNT. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 14,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $612.80 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

