Wellington Management Group LLP Has $206.49 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,496,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 81,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $206,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $58,405,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $37,948,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 50.5% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,619,000 after buying an additional 453,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $23,091,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $75.62 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

