Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 297,037 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,517,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $204,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 458,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 162.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after buying an additional 438,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 369.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 365,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 287,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,401,000 after buying an additional 82,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,983,558.05. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $48,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,485.84. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,110 shares of company stock worth $1,834,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ APGE opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

