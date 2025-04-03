Wells Fargo & Company Lowers RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $22.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s current price.

RXST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RxSight from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get RxSight alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RxSight

RxSight Trading Down 39.1 %

Shares of RXST stock traded down $10.22 on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,068. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. RxSight has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $643.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.22.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. On average, analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RxSight news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $108,631.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,913.21. This represents a 32.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,428.03. The trade was a 22.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.