What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for HBAN FY2026 Earnings?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

HBAN stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 177,356 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,500,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

