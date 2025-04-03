What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for VRAX FY2025 Earnings?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virax Biolabs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Virax Biolabs Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.
Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:VRAX opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Virax Biolabs Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.
About Virax Biolabs Group
Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.
