What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for VRAX FY2025 Earnings?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virax Biolabs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Virax Biolabs Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRAX opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Virax Biolabs Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

About Virax Biolabs Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited ( NASDAQ:VRAX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.37% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.