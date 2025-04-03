Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 252,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 56,970 shares.The stock last traded at $44.24 and had previously closed at $44.16.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

