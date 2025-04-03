Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.93. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

