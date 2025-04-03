Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $246.15 and last traded at $247.15, with a volume of 263954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $287.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.35 and a 200 day moving average of $364.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,420,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,585,000 after buying an additional 499,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after acquiring an additional 379,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,188,000 after purchasing an additional 322,475 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

