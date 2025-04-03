Zentry (ZENT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.43 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Zentry has a market cap of $66.71 million and $7.43 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,081.03 or 0.99968142 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,826.03 or 0.99661307 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,710,100,706 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 6,608,434,040.11271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01069242 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $7,301,886.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

