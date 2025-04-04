10,177 Shares in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 153,568 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in J.Jill by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in J.Jill by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,257.65. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JILL

J.Jill Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $261.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.32.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. The business had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. J.Jill’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.