11,402 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Bought by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Wayfair by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Wayfair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $211,944.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,067.84. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 589,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,540,586.85. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,556. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

Wayfair Stock Down 25.7 %

W opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.72. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

