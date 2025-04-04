12,026 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Itron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,930.10. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,233.20. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.87 and a 12-month high of $124.90.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

