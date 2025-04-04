13,514 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,316,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,730,000 after purchasing an additional 242,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $87,269,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,662,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,392,000 after buying an additional 424,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 581,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.50. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Argus upgraded shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile



AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

