1,415 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Waters by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $407.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.31.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $344.67 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

