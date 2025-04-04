16,228 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Bought by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Granite Construction accounts for 0.7% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,154,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $61,046,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Granite Construction by 3.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 604,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,960,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $31,855,000.

Granite Construction Stock Down 3.6 %

GVA stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This trade represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

