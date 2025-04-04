169,200 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 169,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after purchasing an additional 99,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 144,912 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.26. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Financials ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.5106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

