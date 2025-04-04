1,961 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $721,401.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,243.20. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,857 shares of company stock worth $4,318,654 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 11.3 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

