22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.
22nd Century Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.77% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
