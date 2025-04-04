233,536 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.