26,442 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Astra Wealth Partners LLC

Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 63,516 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 76,823 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

