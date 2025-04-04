279,038 Shares in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 279,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $846.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Portillo's Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

