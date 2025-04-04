297,502 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 297,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,829,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 400,265 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 690,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 165,810 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 87,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth $10,523,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $11,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Benchmark increased their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Wix.com Stock Down 6.0 %

WIX stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.75.

Wix.com declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.