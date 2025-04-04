35,968 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Forge Financial Services LLC

Forge Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.7% of Forge Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

