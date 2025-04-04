43,671 Shares in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Acquired by Yoffe Investment Management LLC

Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

