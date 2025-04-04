568,072 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 568,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Crocs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.