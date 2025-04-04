589,710 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 589,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,723,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,811,000 after buying an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,205.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 154,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 142,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.