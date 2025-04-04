5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 4th

Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that play a role in developing, producing, or deploying the hardware, software, and services necessary for 5G wireless technology. These companies span various sectors—from telecommunications and network infrastructure to semiconductor manufacturing—and are key players in the evolution toward faster and more reliable connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,875,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,608,077. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $222.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,165,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,154,685. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,437,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,623,601. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $129.32 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.40.

