7,964 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $17.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

