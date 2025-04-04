888 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,114,000 after buying an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after acquiring an additional 250,746 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $50,364,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 215,561 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,648. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $213.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.19 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.65 and a 200-day moving average of $237.37.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.