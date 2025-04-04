92 Resources (CVE:NTY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.01. 92 Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2,834,200 shares.
92 Resources Trading Up ∞
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133,500.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.
About 92 Resources
92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.
