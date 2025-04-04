AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.3% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 40.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $201.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.28 and a 200-day moving average of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $356.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.