AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 742,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,431,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCL. KeyCorp cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $622.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

