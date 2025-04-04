Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43. 93,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 133,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
