Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43. 93,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 133,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

