ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,939,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,973,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,878,000 after buying an additional 173,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,555,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,957.45. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,433 shares of company stock valued at $187,319 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

