ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,172 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $26,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 859,525 shares in the company, valued at $19,322,122. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,384 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $76,072.32.

On Monday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 854 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $19,172.30.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,937 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $229,345.96.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,657 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $194,522.79.

On Thursday, January 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 811 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $20,193.90.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,335 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $164,304.00.

Shares of ACR stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

