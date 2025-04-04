Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Trading Down 17.9% – Time to Sell?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 200,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,129,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Trading Down 17.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £465,877.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

