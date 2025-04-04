Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 15611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $33,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,173.20. The trade was a 8.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,944,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 414,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 122,847 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,340,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,254 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 60,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 52,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

